Former Sen. Daschle Set to Lobby on Behalf of IOC

The Daschle Group, led by former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D., has been hired by the International Olympic Committee to lobby on issues ranging from international sports to the Olympics, The Hill is reporting.

The lobbying issues also include athletics, foreign policy, health, communications, immigration, and human rights.

The former majority leader is set to work on the account in advance of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer, the news outlet said.

Daschle's company also registered to lobby on tax, trade and other issues relating to the automotive industry on behalf of Toyota. Tom Daschle will work on the account.

According to the company's website. The Daschle Group is a full-service strategic advisory firm that advises clients on a broad array of economic policy and political issues.