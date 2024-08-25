Sen. Cotton: Republicans at DNC Had 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Several Republicans spoke out against former President Donald Trump at last week's Democratic National Convention because "'Trump derangement syndrome' is a real thing," Sen. Tom Cotton said Sunday.

"What most Americans remember is that for four years when Donald Trump was president, we had peace and prosperity," the Arkansas Republican told ABC News' "This Week." "Everything has gone to hell under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over the last four years and that's the clear contrast we have."

He added that in all elections, members of one party endorse a candidate from the other party, and pointed to Robert F. Kennedy Jr's endorsement of Trump.

"The Democratic Party has become so radical under Kamala Harris that a member of the Kennedy family has come out to endorse a Republican," said Cotton.

Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign have known all along that the race will be close, the senator said.

"President Trump has been campaigning hard and vigorously now for months," Cotton said. "That's going to increase in its pace as we get closer to the election, and President Trump is going to draw a sharp contrast with Kamala Harris … the American people are justified to conclude that Kamala Harris is a dangerous San Francisco liberal based on what she campaigned on the last time she ran for president and what this administration has done for the last four years."

Harris must also answer the American people about her changing positions on Medicare for all, immigration, and more, said Cotton.

"This is what she said when she was campaigning for president as a 54-year-old woman," he added. "If she's had such a radical change of heart in the last five years, she owes the American people answers."

He also rejected arguments that Trump has changed his stance on a national abortion law.

"The only candidate here proposing a national abortion law is Kamala Harris, and we know what that law looks like because congressional Democrats have voted on it," Cotton said. "It would require taxpayer funding for abortion up to the moment of birth."