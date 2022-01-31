Tom Brady Hasn't Decided on Retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday he has not decided whether to retire from the NFL, despite speculation leaked Friday he was planning to.

Brady told SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!" co-host Jim Gray he is still going through the process and will decide when the time is right, The Hill reported.

Brady just finished his 22nd NFL season, where he led Tampa Bay to the divisional round of the playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.

"You know, it's a good week for me, and I'm still just going through the process that I said I was going through," Brady said. "Sometimes, it just takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do, and I think when the time's right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or the other, just like I said last week."

After ESPN reported last week Brady has decided to retire, a source told CNN that Brady contacted Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and said he had not made a final decision about retirement.