Report: Tom Brady Has $15M Reasons to Delay Retirement

Tom Brady may have about 15 million reasons against confirming his reported retirement for a few more days.

According to Spotrac, the one-year extension that the quarterback signed last March with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers included a $20 million signing bonus, with $15 million to be paid on Friday.

"Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official," Spotrac posted Saturday on Twitter.

Brady, 44, would reportedly forfeit the bonus money if he officially retires before Friday.

Don Yee, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's agent, may have alluded to the situation in his comments about Brady's reported retirement on Saturday.

"He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon," Yee said.