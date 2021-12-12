×
Tom Brady Breaks Record for Most Pass Completions

Tom Brady warming up before Sunday's game. (Getty Images)

Sunday, 12 December 2021 06:19 PM

Tom Brady broke yet another record in the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday, becoming the all-time completions leader and adding to the piles of accolades in his unstoppable career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans for 20 yards late in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills for his 7,143 pass completion, surpassing retired quarterback Drew Brees' previous record.

He already held the record for most career passing yards, most career wins and most Super Bowl victories, picking up his seventh title - and fifth Super Bowl MVP honors - at home this February.

Oddsmakers have pointed to the 44-year-old as the most likely to claim the league MVP title this season, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers' veteran Aaron Rodgers currently trailing.

