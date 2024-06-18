Texas Lawsuit Filed Challenging Post Office Firearms Ban

Gun rights groups have taken legal action to challenge the federal ban on carrying firearms in post offices, arguing that it infringes on the Second Amendment right to bear arms, the Washington Times reported.

Gun rights advocates, represented by the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Texas, contesting the prohibition on carrying firearms in post offices.

The plaintiffs argue that the ban on firearms at post offices conflicts with federal law and imposes unnecessary constraints on individuals like George Mandry, a small business owner in Texas who faces difficulties accessing post office services due to the prohibition on carrying firearms.

The lawsuit also contends that the ban is unconstitutional and cannot withstand scrutiny under the Supreme Court's recent approach to gun litigation.

Citing the Supreme Court's recent Bruen case, which introduced a "history and tradition" test for evaluating gun laws, the groups argue that post office restrictions lack a well-founded historical basis and unjustly restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

The lawsuit also challenges the notion that the federal government's partial security measures at post offices justify a blanket ban on firearms.

"The federal government does not comprehensively secure post offices, so it cannot ban [firearm] carry there," the groups said.

Adam Kraut, the executive director of the SAF, emphasized that the ban places an undue burden on millions of gun owners who may require access to post offices as part of their daily activities. The lawsuit insists that the Second Amendment's protections extend to individuals visiting post offices and should not be compromised.

The case, which names Attorney General Merrick Garland as the defendant, represents a broader pushback by gun rights advocates against various restrictions on firearms ownership and carrying.