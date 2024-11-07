Tim Walz's Former Minn. Home County Votes for Trump

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris this week lost the Minnesota county that her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, called home for nearly two decades.

Blue Earth County, where Walz and his family lived and worked for years, voted for President-elect Donald Trump over Harris, 49.6% to 48.3%, in this week's presidential election.

The county had voted for President Joe Biden over Trump, 50.84% to 46.41%, in 2020, after supporting Trump in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, 46.64% to 42.95%.

Before Trump in 2016, Blue Earth County voted for the Democrat candidate in three presidential elections.

Walz, a Nebraska native, taught social studies and coached football in Mankato, before representing Blue Earth County in Congress as part of Minnesota's 1st Congressional District for 12 years. Walz was elected governor in 2018 and was reelected in 2022.

Cherry County, Nebraska, where Walz grew up, overwhelmingly voted for Trump, 87.5% to 11.4%, similar to margins in 2020.

Overall, Minnesota went for Harris, 51% to 46.8%, similar to 2020, when Biden won the state, 52% to 45%.

Minnesota has the longest streak of voting for Democrats, having voted blue in every presidential election since 1972.