Report: Dems Target Male Voters With Abortion Messaging

Several high-profile Democrats are attempting to guilt trip male voters to select Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day by focusing on her support for abortion rights, reported the Hill.

Former first lady Michelle Obama in a New York Times op-ed Monday called out the "men who love us," stating that "your daughter could be the one too terrified to call the doctor if she's bleeding during an unexpected pregnancy.

"Your niece could be the one miscarrying in her bathtub after the hospital turned her away."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' vice presidential pick, on Monday during a rally told the crowd: "This is for the men, all of you have those women in your life that you love — daughters, partners, sisters, friends, neighbors, colleagues, whoever it might be.

"Their lives are at stake in this election, be very clear about that. And be very clear about this, when Congress restores the right to choose, making Roe the law of the land, Kamala Harris will proudly sign it into law."

Clayton Cox, a former Democratic National Committee national finance director, told the Hill he does "not view it as a guilt trip but just making it plain for them, which is something Democrats tend to shy away from in their messaging."

"This makes clear the stakes of the moment," he added.

"What you are seeing from Gov. Walz and first lady Obama is a very pointed effort to make this connection for men that when the autonomy of women's bodies are on the ballot, they better pay attention too," he added.

GOP lobbyist Marc Lampkin, former deputy campaign manager for former President George W. Bush, called the approach "offensive because men certainly love their moms and their wives and their aunts and their grandmas, right?"

"A lot of men … they're making decisions around a couple of key things," he told the news outlet.

"I think instead of finger wagging, instead of guilting people, I think a better strategy … would be one that said to men, What are we going to do to solve the problems that go to the things that you care about in your everyday life?"