Walz Family Members in Nebraska Support Trump

A photo widely circulated on social media Wednesday shows eight members of Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's extended family showing support for former President Donald Trump.

The photo, reportedly initially shared by a family friend, was posted on X by former Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster, and a representative for Herbster told the Daily Mail those posing are related to Walz through his grandfather's brother.

The photo shows the people wearing T-shirts that read, "Nebraska Walz's for Trump," and they are standing in front of a banner that reads, "Trump 2024 Take America Back." Walz was born in Nebraska and as an adult moved to Minnesota, where he became a congressman and then governor.

They are the latest family members to turn against Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate after Walz's older brother, Jeff Walz, wrote last week on Facebook, "I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology" and that he is considering publicly endorsing Trump.

Jeff Walz, who lives in Florida, said he didn't mean to influence voters with his social media posts.

"It wasn't my intent, it wasn't our intent as a family, to put something out there to influence the general public," he told NewsNation. "I was getting a lot of feedback from my friends, old acquaintances, thinking that I was feeling the same way that my brother did on the issues, and I was trying to clarify that just to friends. I used Facebook, which wasn't the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don't agree with his policies."

Trump shared the photo of Walz's Nebraska family members in a Truth Social post, writing, "Thank you very much, Jeff. It is a Great Honor to have your Endorsement. I look forward to meeting you soon!"

The Harris-Walz campaign did not respond to the Daily Mail's request for comment on the image and the growing number of family members coming out in support of the Republican ticket of Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.