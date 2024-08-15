Walz Spent Nearly $100K in COVID Funds on Abortion Doulas

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat vice presidential nominee, and gave tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds to a nonprofit that specializes in "abortion doula" services, according to state records.

The "reproductive justice" organization SPIRAL Collective received approximately $97,000 between two contracts to provide "current information on COVID-19 effects related to the maternal-child population by building an online community for families to receive resources and support," contracts published by Minnesota state Senate Republicans in 2021 show.

The group describes itself as a "queer, trans, disabled, BIPOC lead organization committed to the values of reproductive justice and decolonial practices."

"We have seen a history of wasteful and careless spending under Gov. Walz," Republican state Sen. Jim Abeler told The Daily Signal. "I was very concerned when nearly $100,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds were given by Walz to a special-interest nonprofit that provides abortion doulas.

"During the pandemic, we should have prioritized our seniors who were dying in droves in nursing homes. These funds were not meant to advance a political agenda."

According to its website, SPIRAL Collective hosts training classes for people who are interested in becoming abortion doulas. The upcoming medication abortion doula training on Oct. 12 is a collaborative effort between SPIRAL and the Oberlin Doula Collective, a volunteer organization of abortion doulas not affiliated with Oberlin College.

The Sahan Journal described the role of an abortion doula as a "logistical and emotional support person for women undergoing abortions," and reported that SPIRAL Collective has trained 500 abortion doulas since its founding in 2012.

When Minnesota Republicans questioned the state contracts in 2021, the organization responded that lawmakers were mischaracterizing its mission. SPIRAL Collective said its work was focused on a virtual and social media campaign to provide Native American communities with COVID-19 information and testing, as well as webinars about wellness, COVID misinformation and birth and breastfeeding during the pandemic, the Star Tribune reported at the time.

Walz, chosen as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate on Aug. 6, was widely considered to be a solid choice for the Democrat ticket due to his military service and Midwestern lineage. He has been heavily criticized in recent days over allegations of "stolen valor," however.

The Daily Signal reported that Walz has also supported gender-transition care for children and signed legislation codifying abortion without restrictions.