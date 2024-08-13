Walz's Record on Immigration Gives GOP Ammunition

Tim Walz's record on immigration as the governor of Minnesota mirrors that of mainstream Democrats, giving Republicans more ammunition against him in his new role as party nominee Kamala Harris' running mate.

That record includes signing laws that allow immigrants in the United States illegally to get driver's licenses, free tuition at Minnesota's state universities, and benefit from free healthcare benefits for low-income residents, The Wall Street Journal reported.

This means he is a far-left governor who is out of step with the United States, Republicans say, leaving the Harris campaign to push back with new advertising.

In the ads, the campaign shows images of Border Patrol agents and seized guns, with a voiceover calling Harris, a former California attorney general and district attorney in San Francisco, a "border-state prosecutor' who "took on drug cartels and jailed gang members."

Republicans, though, have been highlighting some of Walz's comments, including in July in the days before he was picked as Harris' running mate.

He told CNN that former President Donald Trump's border wall was ineffective in stopping immigration, saying, "Let me know how high it is. If it's 25 feet, then I'll invest in the 30-foot-ladder company."

"Tim Walz wants to invest in a 'ladder factory' to help illegals scale the border wall," the Trump War Room posted in response on X the day Harris' campaign announced that Walz had been picked as her running mate.

In Minnesota, however, Walz is not particularly known for his work on immigration rights.

"He's not romantic about immigration at all," said Emilia Gonzalez, executive director of Unidos MN, an immigration advocacy organization in Minnesota. "I believe he knows there's a crisis."

He also justified the measures he signed for immigrants by saying they benefit the state.

The governor said it will save Minnesota more than $60 million yearly if immigrants enroll for healthcare in large numbers, as that will save the state and hospitals costs incurred when emergency room visits are not paid for.

Further, Walz said allowing immigrants to get driver's licenses will make sure they have to pass a test before driving and they will be required to have car insurance.

But state Sen. Warren Limmer, the top Republican on a panel considering immigration bills, said people will get more angry about Walz's moves as they become aware of the situation.

"When I talk to people about what the Democrats have done, they are alarmed," he said. "If it was more well-known, the governor would have some more explaining to do."