Tim Walz 'a Political Chameleon' on Gun Control

By    |   Sunday, 11 August 2024 11:52 AM EDT

Randy Kozuch, chair of the NRA Political Victory Fund, said Gov. Tim Walz "is a political chameleon — changing his positions to further his own personal agenda," referencing Walz's evolving stance on gun control.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee was formerly an NRA-endorsed candidate running for statewide office in Minnesota in 2017. He earned an "A" rating from the NRA, and would often highlight those bona fides with a camp hat emblazoned with "NRA ENDORSED," reported The Washington Post.

Walz supported a handful of bills considered favorable by gun enthusiasts and was named one of the top 20 politicians for gun owners by Guns & Ammo magazine in 2016.

"He tried to find a middle ground, saying he was a strong advocate but also supported common-sense regulation," said Rob Doar, senior vice president of the nonprofit Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

Following a spate of mass shootings across the country, including at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Walz moved away from the gun lobby, promising to donate previous NRA contributions to a charity for families of fallen service members. Campaign records show Walz received just shy of $20,000 in campaign donations from the NRA and an additional $6,000 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Walz has since signed strident gun-control bills as governor in Minnesota, including expanded background checks on gun buyers and "red flag" protections that could strip guns from individuals considered dangerous to themselves or others.

Before being cast as Vice President Kamala Harris' running made, Walz took to social media to tout his "straight F's" from the NRA in recent years.

"And I sleep just fine," he said.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


