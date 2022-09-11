Sen. Tim Scott: Biden's Speech 'Soul-Crushing,' Not 'Unifying'

While America has historically come together after crises, President Joe Biden has failed to do so during his administration, instead delivering a "soul-crushing" speech to attack his political opposition, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., lamented Sunday

"The good news is that America always comes together after the crisis: I call it the aftermath mentality," Scott told "Fox News Sunday." "Whether it's 9/11, the most unified time I've seen in American history, or you look at South Carolina after the Mother Emanuel shooting."

Biden has failed to bring Americans closer together, according to Scott, who released his new book "America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity" last month.

"I believe that we are the most exceptional people on earth, and we do unify after the crisis," Scott told host Shannon Bream. "The question is can we have the type of leadership that unifies us without a crisis.

"And what we have not seen from the Biden administration is that type of unifying message that people rally around."

The speech Biden gave to Pennsylvania in early September merely drove division between Biden's supporters and those who voted against him, Scott added.

"Why would we have the president of the United States deliver a soul-crushing speech that was unnecessary, polarizing, and inflammatory?" Scott asked.

"We have done better, we will do better, and that’s why elections have consequences."