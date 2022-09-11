Sen. Tim Scott on GOP Midterm Candidates: Issues, Momentum on Our Side

The Republican Party is going to dance with the ones they have brought to the floor in the midterm elections, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Sunday, pointing to the issues and momentum in the GOP's favor.

"Well, the players are on the field," Scott told "Fox News Sunday." "We are eight weeks away, which is kind of like saying we're in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter. So the truth is, who we have on the field is who we're going to play."

Scott, who released his new book "America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity" last month, told host Shannon Bream the GOP midterm candidates are set up to bring the Republican Party back into the congressional majorities.

"I'm excited about the candidates that we have overall, because I do believe it gives us the chance to win back the majority and return to sanity in Washington, which will reverberate around the country," Scott added, responding to recent remarks of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who suggested "candidate quality" might be in question for some midterm GOP hopefuls.

Regardless of the left vs. right political battles, Scott said Americans care most about "economy, inflation, and gas prices," the top three issues that Republicans can win on versus Democrats.

"If we were to have the tough issues and the tough conversations about the future of America, and not the future of Republicans or Democrats, we would actually earn the respect of the American people and let the voters make their own decisions," Scott told Bream.

"I actually think the momentum is heading in our direction," he concluded, pointing to polling surges for Ohio's J.D. Vance and Georgia's Herschel Walker, a pair of Senate GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.