Tim Allen Slams Disney's Continuity Choices With 'Toy Story' Spinoff 'Lightyear'

Actor Tim Allen has spoken out against "Lightyear," the "Toy Story" spinoff film that didn't use his iconic voice, and hasn't fared very well at the box office.

While speaking to the TV show "Extra," Allen said he liked the story of "Lightyear," but had problems accepting the continuity of the two Buzz characters.

"It's a wonderful story, it just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy. It has no relation to Buzz," said Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four "Toy Story" movies. "We talked about this many years ago ... but the brass that did the first four movies is not this."

"I've stayed out of this," he added.

Allen also said that preliminary mockups of the "Lightyear" project had it as a live-action film, instead of another animated product.

"There's really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody [the lead character voiced by Tom Hanks]. I'm not sure what the idea — I'm a plot guy. It would seem to be a big adventure story, and as I see, it's not a big adventure story."

It's been speculated that Disney/Pixar skipped on Allen voicing the "Lightyear" movie due to his conservative political beliefs. (Chris Evans voiced Buzz Lightyear in the current movie.)

In previous years, Allen has described himself as "politically, kind of an anarchist." He's also expressed admiration for former President Donald Trump, particularly his penchant for speaking freely and "[pissing] people off."

In fact, when asked about attending President Trump's inauguration in 2017 by TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Allen said, "You get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes.

"This is like '30s Germany. I don't know what happened. If you're not part of the group, 'You know what we believe is right,' I go, 'Well, I might have a problem with that.' I'm a comedian, I like going on both sides."

Allen added then: "I literally don't preach anything. What I've done is I've just not joined into, as I call it, the 'We culture.' I'm not telling anybody else how to live. I don't like that."

"Lightyear" underperformed in its first weekend in theaters, earning only $51.7 million in North America. Preliminary expectations had the movie approaching $85 million for the opening weekend.

And last weekend, "Lightyear" finished fifth in America (according to Box Office Mojo), collecting slightly more than $18.1 million.

It's also worth noting: "Lightyear" was pulled from 14 countries for apparently including a gay kissing scene that Disney refused to remove.

Malaysia's Film Censorship Board said it initially approved "Lightyear" with parental guidance for those under 13 — on the condition that scenes and certain dialogue "found to contain elements promoting the LGBT lifestyle" were "cut and muted."