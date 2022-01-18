×
Tags: Hollywood | tim allen | the santa clause | series | disney

Tim Allen to Reprise 'The Santa Clause' Role for New Series

Tim Allen at The Laugh Factory, Dec. 25, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 January 2022 11:30 AM

Tim Allen is returning to Disney with a new limited series that will see him reprise his role as Scott Calvin from "The Santa Clause."

Disney+ announced that the actor would both star in and executive produce the series, which is a sequel to the Walt Disney Pictures holiday franchise.

"It’s clause for celebration!" the streaming platform announced on its official Twitter account on Friday. "Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from 'The Santa Clause' in a new Original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus."

Currently titled "The Santa Clause," the show follows Calvin who, on the brink of his 65th birthday, sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa after realizing he cannot be Santa forever, according to a press release. Amid his adventure, he also prepares to move his family from the North Pole to the "normal world."

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for his portrayal of Calvin in the 1994 film "The Santa Clause." He went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002’s "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006’s "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."

Disney+ will begin production on the limited series in March. Jack Burditt, the producer behind "Modern Family" and "30 Rock," has signed on as an executive producer alongside "Last Man Standing" producer Kevin Hench.

"The Santa Clause" is a firm family favorite but in 2018 Allen revealed that the original film initially had darker undertones. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" he said that an early script for the holiday comedy involved his character killing Santa.

"The original 'Santa Clause' is a little darker, written by two comedians, and I actually shot and killed Santa, in the original movie," Allen said, according to the New York Daily News

"And he fell off the roof, because I thought he was a burglar." 

That version was later scrapped after Disney head Jeffrey Katzenberg said he did not want the studio to begin a movie with the murder of Santa. 

"I go, 'I’m a comedian, why not? That’s funny. And you kill all the parents in all your other movies anyway,'" Allen added. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


