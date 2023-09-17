×
Soros Backed Joe Biden TikTok Influencers

Sunday, 17 September 2023 06:07 PM EDT

Billionaire Democratic donor George Soros is funding a group of Generation Z TikTok creators to support President Joe Biden while simultaneously criticizing conservatives, according to an investigation from the New York Post.

In 2020 and 2021, the Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros, donated $5.5 million to Accelerate Action Inc. This nonprofit organization then gave at least $300,000 to another nonprofit, Gen-Z for Change, in 2022.

According to Gen-Z for Change's website, the 500 or so young and enterprising individuals focus their priorities on "climate justice," "eliminat[ing] all barriers" of entry to the United States, and "reallocat[ing] local police budgets and funding social and health programs that have proven to deter crime."

Throughout his presidency, Biden has relied on social media influencers to promote his policies. In 2022, according to The Washington Post, Biden hosted "briefings with them on key issues such as the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic."

At one point, Biden "personally walked them through the West Wing and encouraged them to get the coronavirus vaccine booster."

According to Gen-Z for Changes's account on X, the group was also invited to the White House to witness the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

But at this time, it is unclear how Gen-Z for Change disperses the Soros cash to its influencer activists.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Sunday, 17 September 2023 06:07 PM
