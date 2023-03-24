'Hypocrite' Biden Pushes TikTok Ban, Appears on App

As the White House weighs a ban on popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, President Joe Biden continues to make cameo appearances in videos for the platform, a dissonance that has critics questioning just how much of a national security threat the government believes is posed by the app.

Calls to completely prohibit TikTok have escalated as concerns about the app's security, privacy practices, and ties to the Chinese Communist Party have been raised amid a decline in relations between the U.S. and Beijing.