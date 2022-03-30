Tiger Woods Fuels Comeback Talk

Tiger Woods has fueled rumors of a return to pro golf at the 2022 Masters after reports emerged Tuesday that he played 18 holes at Augusta National, where the event is set to take place on April 7.

ESPN first broke the news that Woods played a full 18-hole run alongside his son Charlie and world seventh-ranked Justin Thomas.

"He looked good to me," a source told the outlet.

Woods has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2019, and last competed in the Masters in 2020, according to Insider. Many were left wondering if Woods would ever compete at an elite level again after he was involved in a car crash that left him with severe leg injuries in February 2021. Speaking with reporters following the crash, Woods revealed that he almost lost his right leg.

"There was a point in time when, I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods told Golf Digest, noting that when it was clear that he would keep the leg, he "wanted to test and see if I still had my hands."

While he was in the hospital he would have girlfriend Erica Herman and friend Rob McNamara throw objects at him to catch. For three months Woods lay in a hospital-style bed at his house before progressing to a wheelchair and then crutches.

He underwent extensive rehabilitation and has been adamant that he will return to pro golf, but will only play a handful of tournaments each year.

It has widely been thought that the Masters is too soon for a comeback, but speculation is mounting now that Woods is in town just over a week before the tournament. It has also been noted that his name is still listed on the Masters' website as a 2022 player and not as a nonplaying former champion.