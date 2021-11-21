×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tiger woods | driving | range | video | progress

Tiger Woods Back at Driving Range: 'Making Progress'

Tiger Woods Back at Driving Range: 'Making Progress'
(AP)

Sunday, 21 November 2021 12:50 PM

Tiger Woods on Sunday shared a three-second video clip of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since his February car crash.

"Making progress," was the caption on the video posted to Woods' social media accounts, the first official update of his condition since April.

In the video he is wearing a compression sock on his right leg, which sustained serious injuries when he crashed his SUV on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Woods, 45, sustained open fractures to his tibia and fibula, which needed a rod inserted to aid healing, and also foot and ankle injuries that needed screws and pins placed to aid in stabilization.

The 15-time major champion's future on the PGA Tour remains uncertain. Woods has not competed in an official tournament since the Masters in November 2020.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tiger Woods on Sunday shared a three-second video clip of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since his February car crash."Making progress," was the caption on the video posted to Woods' social media accounts, the first official update of his condition since...
tiger woods, driving, range, video, progress
144
2021-50-21
Sunday, 21 November 2021 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved