Trump: Herzog 'National Hero' If He Pardons Netanyahu

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would "very much appreciate" it if Israeli President Isaac Herzog were to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the embattled leader a "wartime prime minister" and downplaying the corruption charges against him.

"I like the guy, Herzog," Trump told Axios.

"He will be a national hero if he gives Bibi a pardon. I will very much appreciate it," Trump said.

Trump’s comments come as Netanyahu continues to face an ongoing trial in Israel on charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, allegations the Israeli prime minister has repeatedly denied.

Prosecutors accuse Netanyahu of accepting luxury gifts, including cigars and champagne, in exchange for political favors, as well as attempting to influence media coverage.

Trump downplayed the case, characterizing it as minor.

"It’s wine and cigars," he said, suggesting the accusations do not warrant the legal proceedings underway.

He also argued that the trial is damaging Israel’s global image.

"It makes Israel look bad," Trump said.

The president framed his remarks in the context of Israel’s current security situation, emphasizing Netanyahu’s leadership during a time of conflict.

"Bibi is a wartime prime minister," Trump said. "He can’t have this hanging over his head."

Netanyahu, one of Israel’s longest-serving leaders, has been on trial since 2020.

The proceedings have unfolded alongside significant political turmoil in Israel, including multiple elections and ongoing divisions over judicial reforms.

More recently, the country has been engaged in a prolonged conflict with Hamas, further elevating the stakes of Netanyahu’s leadership.

Under Israeli law, the president holds the authority to grant pardons, though such actions are relatively rare and politically sensitive.

Herzog has not indicated any intention to intervene in Netanyahu’s legal case.

Trump, who has maintained a close relationship with Netanyahu, has continued to voice support for the Israeli leader.

His administration has pursued a series of pro-Israel policies, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and brokering normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations.

Trump’s remarks add to international attention surrounding Netanyahu’s legal challenges, which remain ongoing.

Israeli officials have largely treated the case as an internal legal matter, and there has been no formal response from Herzog’s office to the president’s comments.