Trump Backs Fmr Navy SEAL for Massie's House Seat

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 08:51 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein for the House seat held by one of his most prominent Republican critics in Congress, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Trump made his endorsement for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District on social media.

Massie and Trump have been at odds for months as the lawmaker has continually pushed for the release of files related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and criticized the Trump administration for its handling of the issue.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Massie, including in his endorsement of Gallrein.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


