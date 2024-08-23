WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | transgender | drivers | licenses

Texas Blocks Sex Changes on Trans' Driver's Licenses

Map of Texas
(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 06:52 PM EDT

Transgender individuals will no longer be able to change their sex on their driver’s license in Texas, the state’s Department of Public Safety announced this week.

"As of Aug. 20, 2024, DPS has stopped accepting these court orders as a basis to change sex identification in department records — including driver licenses," a spokesman wrote to ABC13 out of Houston on Thursday.

The change was initiated by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. There were reportedly concerns about "the validity" of court orders. Sheri Gipson, head of the state’s driver’s license division, sent the internal email confirming the change, which was obtained by The Texas Tribune.

Under previous DPS rules, Texans were able to change the sex on their driver’s license if there was a clerical error or if they presented an amended birth certificate.

The state’s local chapter of the ACLU disapproved of the ruling citing "health and safety." ACLU of Texas staffer Ash Hall said in a statement that "the Department of Public Safety has a responsibility, as stated in its own name, to keep all Texans safe.

"This policy does the opposite. Not having accurate driver’s licenses jeopardizes trans people’s health and safety — by potentially outing us and exposing us to discrimination, harassment, and violence."

Paxton has been at the forefront of the pushback from conservative states over transgender issues. Last week the attorney general sued the Biden administration, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to halt enforcement guidelines that force employers to implement transgender mandates or risk being sued for discrimination.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Transgender individuals will no longer be able to change their sex on their driver's license in Texas, the state's Department of Public Safety announced this week."
texas, transgender, drivers, licenses
261
2024-52-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 06:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved