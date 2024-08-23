Why Were DNC Speakers Quiet on LGBTQ Policy?

The 2024 Democratic platform notes, "For generations, LGBTQI+ Americans have summoned the courage to live authentically and proudly, even when it meant putting their lives and livelihoods at risk."

However, it seems the speakers at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) could not summon "the courage" to speak "authentically and proudly" about their full-throated endorsement of the most radical LGBT policies ever implemented.

They appear to be unwilling to put their political "lives and livelihoods at risk." Even taking a fleeting second to explain who the "+" people are appears to have been too much for them.

No, rather than defending the record of the Biden-Harris administration, the DNC featured a stealth campaign to obfuscate the barbarism and depravity at the heart of the policies promoted over the last four years. Instead, the DNC has chosen to put a "joyful" and moderate spin on their agenda in hopes of appealing to normal voters in the swing-states.

While the Democrats might lack the fortitude to highlight their "accomplishments" on these issues, here is just a brief summary of what the Biden-Harris administration has done:

On the first day of the Biden-Harris administration, it implemented an executive order allowing boys into the girls restrooms and locker rooms and to compete in girls sports.

The Biden-Harris administration has rolled back religious liberty protections for medical providers compelling them to provide "gender affirming care."

The Biden-Harris administration has routinely championed the Equality Act. This act would effectively gut religious liberty protections and eviscerate women's sports and other legal protections. It would compel Catholic hospitals to provide "gender affirming care."

The Biden-Harris administration adopted a rule that if foster parents refused to support "gender affirming care" they would have their children taken from them.

The Biden-Harris administration regularly condemned states like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee for defending parental rights and protecting children from mutilation in the name of "gender affirming care."

The Biden-Harris administration sought an appeal to mandate that Catholic doctors and hospitals would have to provide "gender-transition" surgeries.

You would not have heard any mention of these policies from the DNC speakers. There were platitudes about children "being who they are and loving who they love" as Michelle Obama put it, or Barack Obama's insistence "that true freedom gives each of us the right to make decisions about our own life ... what our family looks like ... [and] who we marry..."

The DNC speakers were happy to go on about "book banning." Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were happy to mention this.

Of course, they left out that the books are not being banned, but instead, parents are calling on education officials to keep books out of schools that are not age-appropriate (they feature graphic sexual content).

But what makes this political expedience even more outrageous is that for the past four years we have been told by the Biden-Harris administration that "trans" kids are facing a crisis in this country.

To drive this point home, they have turned to Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, a man who pretends to be a woman. Levine has assured us that "Gender-affirming care is medical care. It is mental health care. It is suicide prevention care. It improves quality of life, and it saves lives." If what he says is true, why would the DNC not give him a prominent platform to highlight this?

The radical LGBT agenda seeks to upend our nation, and the promotion of gender affirming care for minors is child abuse. This is a critical issue that we will never walk away from. The American people need to be leveled with, but the DNC speakers wouldn't do that.