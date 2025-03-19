Texas Debates Bill Requiring Sheriffs to Help ICE

A bill under consideration by Texas state lawmakers would require sheriffs in counties above a certain size to partner with federal immigration officials, the Texas Tribune reports.

The bill, known as SB 8, has been called a top priority by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, requires sheriffs of counties with more than 100,000 residents to partner with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and would provide added funding to county sheriffs with under 1 million residents who do so.

The partnerships, known as 287(g) agreements, would allow officers to be deputized so they can question inmates in local jails or in the field about their immigration status or serve administrative warrants.

ICE reports that 43 law enforcement agencies in Texas have made partnerships with immigration officials as of this month.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, legislative chair of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas, testified before state legislators this week about the bill, where he said that many members of the group have concerns about the budget requirements of the added work for officers and about the impact that sending officers for further training would have on staffing.

“This could potentially be another budget issue,” Hawthorne testified. “We think it would be wonderful for the state Legislature to fund the program.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has criticized the bill as an unfunded mandate in a statement that noted the most populous county in Texas, Harris County, ceased participating in the program after determining that the money spent on it was better used elsewhere.

Sarah Cruz of the ACLU of Texas told the Tribune, “How much more are we willing to put towards an anti-immigrant agenda than the needs of our communities?”