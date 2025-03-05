WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: texas am | lawsuit | drag shows | fire | trump

Student Group Files Lawsuit Challenging Texas A&M Drag Ban

By    |   Wednesday, 05 March 2025 07:06 PM EST

An LGBTQ student group has filed a lawsuit against Texas A&M University over its recently adopted resolution banning drag shows on public campuses.

The Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council sued the members of its board of regents of the Texas A&M University System in U.S. district court on Wednesday arguing a recently passed resolution violates the student's First Amendment Rights.

Last week, the Texas A&M University System officially banned drag performances at all 11 of the state's campuses following a universally passed board of regents resolution that stated drag shows are "inconsistent with [the system's] mission and core values, including the value of respect for others," adding that they are "likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women."

"These events often involve unwelcome and objectively offensive conduct based on sex for many members of the respective communities of the universities, particularly when they involve the mockery or objectification of women," the resolution says. The document references the executive order from President Donald Trump that states there are only two sexes and prohibits federal funds from being used to promote "gender ideology."

The lawsuit was brought by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, an advocacy group that defends freedom of speech on college campuses. "Public universities can't shut down student expression simply because the administration doesn't like the 'ideology' or finds the expression 'demeaning,'" said FIRE attorney Adam Steinbaugh. "That's true not only of drag performances, but also religion, COVID, race, politics, and countless other topics where campus officials are too often eager to silence dissent."

"We refuse to let Texas A&M dictate which voices belong on campus," the students said in a statement. "Drag is self-expression, drag is discovery, drag is empowerment, and no amount of censorship will silence us."

James Morley III

