Texas A&M Bans Drag Shows From Its 11 Campuses

All drag performances have been banned from taking place at the 11 campuses of the Texas A&M University System, according to a board of regents resolution that was unanimously passed, The Texas Tribune has reported.

The move sets up a possible First Amendment battle between students and university administrators.

The resolution states that drag shows are "inconsistent with [the system's] mission and core values, including the value of respect for others," adding that they are "likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women," contrary to university and federal anti-discrimination policies.

In addition, the resolution said that having drag shows on campus could be seen as promoting gender ideology, but both President Donald Trump and GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have stated that federal and state funds cannot be used for that purpose.

This means that already scheduled drag shows will have to find a new venue, including Draggieland, a beloved annual event scheduled for March 27 on the College Station campus, according to The Texas Tribune.

The Queer Empowerment Council, a student group that hosts Draggieland and other LGBTQ+ events at Texas A&M University, said it was "profoundly disheartened" by the decision, insisting that "the power of drag as a medium of art is undeniable, serving as a platform for self-discovery, inclusivity, and celebration of diversity."

The council continued that "QEC firmly believes that the board of regents' decision undermines these values, which are vital to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all students."

J.T. Morris, senior attorney at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, harshly criticized the decision, saying that the decision is "imposing a restraint on an entire category of protected speech under the First Amendment and in no public college campus should that ever occur per our Constitution."

He stressed, according to the Austin American-Statesman, that "whether drag or Bible study, public universities cannot ban or punish students' protected expression. Banning speech because it might offend someone else is viewpoint discrimination, the third rail of the First Amendment."