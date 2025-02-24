WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drag | tennessee | supreme court | ban | 2023

Supreme Court Leaves Tenn. Drag Ban Intact

By    |   Monday, 24 February 2025 06:19 PM EST

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Tennessee theater troupe's plea, letting stand a first-of-its-kind state law that essentially bans drag performances in public areas or areas where minors would be present, The Hill reported.

The justices, in an unsigned order, brushed off the challenge from Friends of George's, a "LGBTQ Theatre Company with A Mission," leaving the 2023 state law intact. The law doesn't mention drag shows directly but extends to a broad degree of "adult cabaret."

As the law was getting off the ground, within months, a Tennessee court ruled it unconstitutional, citing it violated free speech protections.  However, in July, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision, ruling that Friends of George's didn't have standing to sue.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Tennessee theater troupe's plea, letting stand a first-of-its-kind state law that essentially bans drag performances in public areas or areas where minors would be present, The Hill reported.
drag, tennessee, supreme court, ban, 2023
125
2025-19-24
Monday, 24 February 2025 06:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved