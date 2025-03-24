DHS Assessment: Tesla Vandalism Not Coordinated

Acts of vandalism aimed at Tesla vehicles and dealerships around the country do not appear to be a coordinated effort according to a government intelligence assessment.

The New York Times reported it obtained a copy of the report that was prepared by officials with the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department. The report said the acts of vandalism, "appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night, making identification and arrest of the actors difficult."

The assessment was dated March 21, reported the Times. The report reviewed investigations from vandalism cases in nine states going back to January. Investigators concluded that the violence was not carried out with an intent to hurt people and characterized the violence that included setting Tesla vehicles on fire, as "rudimentary."

Attorney General Pam Bondi has described the vandalism as domestic terrorism. The attacks are believed to be the work of political activists who are upset at Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his involvement with government layoffs and spending cuts through his actions with DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

President Donald Trump labeled Tesla vandals as "sick terrorist thugs."