Trump Suggests Foreign Prisons for 'Terrorist' Tesla Vandals

President Donald Trump has hinted at sending any convicted Tesla vandals to foreign prisons. Trump posted on Truth Social Friday that he's thought about where they should end up, saying "Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!"

Trump also put a label on anyone involved in the vandalism: "I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla."

The president has commented more than once about apparent political activists torching Tesla vehicles and dealerships due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is partly responsible for federal government layoffs and spending cuts.

Vice President J.D. Vance also commented about the crimes, saying that "terrorism is not cheap" as he speculated that the continuing vandalism of Tesla automobiles is being coordinated.

This week, the Department of Justice announced several arrests concerning the vandalism of Tesla vehicles.