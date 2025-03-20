'Tesla Takedown' Protests Planned at All US Showrooms

Organizers of the “Tesla Takedown” movement are planning 500 protests at all 277 Tesla showrooms in the U.S. and Supercharger stations worldwide March 29.

“LFG! #teslatakedown GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION March 29 Every showroom in America 500+ around the world Let's send these techno-fascists, broligarchs and old fashioned Nazis a message loud and clear. NO WAY Plan an action or find one near you: teslatakedown.com,” the group said in a post on BlueSky, a social media platform.

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, has come under attack since President Donald Trump took office and empowered him to oversee the new Department of Government Efficiency, an informal group tasked with slashing government spending.

While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations, and privately owned cars have been targeted.

“We need to show Elon [Musk] that he can throw a tantrum online because his stocks are tanking,” Alice Hu, executive director of Planet Over Profit, said on a mobilizing call Wednesday, the Verge reports.

“He can get Trump to put on a humiliating used car show in front of the White House. These wannabe authoritarians can try to intimidate us from exercising our First Amendment rights, but they can’t stop us from fighting back.”

Even before the attacks ramped up in recent weeks, Tesla has been struggling, facing increased competition from rival electric vehicles, particularly from China.

Though largely unaffected by Thursday’s recall announcement, Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in 2025, reflecting newfound pessimism as sales crater around the globe.