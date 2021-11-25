Ted Cruz Teases California Gov. Newsom About Mexican Vacation

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, teased Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., after seeing news that the California chief executive was spending his Thanksgiving vacation in Mexico.

Cruz was criticized in February for fleeing Texas for the warmth of Cancun, Mexico, amid dangerous winter storms that left many people in the state without power.

"Cancun is much nicer than Cabo," Cruz tweeted Tuesday night in response to a tweet that Newsom was vacationing, "With California in the throes of a 'State of Emergency.'"

Newsom’s office announced Monday that the governor would be in Cabo San Lucas with his family until Sunday, KTLA reported.

California saw a seven-day average of about 5,000 COVID-19 cases this past week, slightly below previous weeks and well below the 15,000 average in late August and early September, The Hill reported.

Newsom earlier this month said he abruptly dropped plans to attend a U.N. climate conference in Scotland so that he could spend Halloween with his children.

The Democrat governor said that his four kids, aged 5 to 12, staged "an intervention" and begged him to stay home instead of attending the climate conference.

Cruz cut short his Cancun trip in February after photos of the senator at an airport with his family began circulating on social media.

"I started having second thoughts almost the moment I sat down on the plane, because on the one hand, all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our family. That's something Texans have been doing across the state," Cruz said in a statement, CNN reported.

"But I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously for the state of Texas and frankly, leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight I could take."

Cruz since then has poked fun at his trip several times, including at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

"I gotta say, Orlando is awesome! It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice," Cruz said.