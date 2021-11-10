×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Climate Change | United Nations | california | newsom | halloween | un climate

California Gov. Newsom: Halloween With Kids Kept Me From UN Climate Summit

gavin newsom speaks to press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after meeting with students at James Denman Middle School on Oct. 01, 2021, in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 November 2021 11:49 AM

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he abruptly dropped plans to attend a U.N. climate conference in Scotland so that he could spend Halloween with his children.

The Democrat governor, speaking Tuesday at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey, California, said that his four kids, aged 5 to 12, staged "an intervention" and begged him to stay home instead of attending the climate conference.

The governor said that, at first, he explained to the kids that he and his wife had to go to the U.N. conference.

He then woke up the next morning with "that knot in your stomach," Newsom said. "I had to cancel that trip."

He added that he bought a pirate costume, took his children trick-or-treating, and brought them to the state Capitol.

Newsom said he had been "on this damn treadmill" that had him going from "crisis to crisis" — i.e., the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, droughts, recall election — before deciding to stay home for Halloween.

Initially, the governor had said "family obligations" kept him from attending the conference. He then disappeared from public view for nearly two weeks, with little word on where he was or what he had been doing.

Speculation about Newsom began growing after he dropped out of view following his highly publicized COVID-19 booster shot on Oct. 27.

"A governor's absence is always a matter of public concern. That's especially true for a governor claiming sole authority to control people's lives through a 'State of Emergency,'" Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley tweeted Monday.

Newson’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, tweeted Sunday and told people questioning Newsom’s absence to "please stop hating and get a life," Politico reported.

After having not been seen in public for more than a week, Newsom emerged this past weekend when he attended the star-studded wedding of oil heiress Ivy Love Getty, which was officiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he abruptly dropped plans to attend a U.N. climate conference in Scotland so that he could spend Halloween with his children.
california, newsom, halloween, un climate
313
2021-49-10
Wednesday, 10 November 2021 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved