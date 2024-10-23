Emerson Poll: Sen. Cruz, Allred Virtually Tied in Texas

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat Rep. Colin Allred are virtually tied in their senate race to represent Texas, according to a poll released Wednesday by Emerson College/The Hill.

Cruz has the support 48% of likely voters compared with 47% who support Allred. Five percent are undecided. Cruz led by 4 points in September, 49%-45%.

"Independent voters break for Allred, 47% to 42%, while these same voters break for Trump 49% to 47%," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

Kimball noted that Allred's name recognition "has improved since last month; 18% had never heard of him in early September, decreasing to 15% in late September, and to 10% this month."

Republicans are still favored to take control of the Senate chamber, but the Texas data appears problematic.

Democrats nearly flipped Texas in 2018, but Cruz beat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke by 219,000 votes in one of the closest Senate races in Texas in decades.

Cruz has a net favorability rating of -1 point and Allred has a rating of +2 points.

The Emerson poll was conducted Oct. 18-21 among 815 likely voters. It has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.