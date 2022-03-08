Former Proud Boys Chairman Tarrio Arrested on Jan. 6 Conspiracy Charge

The former chairman of the Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy Tuesday.

Tarrio was slated to appear in a federal court in Florida at 2 p.m. ET, said Marlene Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami.

An attorney for Tarrio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Eleven people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, including group founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged in January with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the attack on the Capitol, which was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming Democrat Joe Biden's election to the presidency

They are some of the highest-profile cases among the more than 750 people charged with taking part in the violence.