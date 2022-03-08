×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tarrio | proud boys | jan 6 | arrest

Former Proud Boys Chairman Tarrio Arrested on Jan. 6 Conspiracy Charge

Former Proud Boys Chairman Tarrio Arrested on Jan. 6 Conspiracy Charge
(Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 11:59 AM

The former chairman of the Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy Tuesday.

Tarrio was slated to appear in a federal court in Florida at 2 p.m. ET, said Marlene Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami.

An attorney for Tarrio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Eleven people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, including group founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged in January with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the attack on the Capitol, which was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming Democrat Joe Biden's election to the presidency

They are some of the highest-profile cases among the more than 750 people charged with taking part in the violence.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The former chairman of the Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy for his role in planning the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
tarrio, proud boys, jan 6, arrest
124
2022-59-08
Tuesday, 08 March 2022 11:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved