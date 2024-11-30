US Approves $378M in Arms Sales to Taiwan

The U.S. on Friday approved $387 million in arms sales to Taiwan, including foreign military sales of spare parts and support for F-16 fighter jets, electronically scanned array radars and related equipment, reports the Taipei Times.

The State Department also approved the potential sale to Taiwan of improved mobile subscriber equipment and support for an estimated $65 million, the Pentagon said. The principal contractor for the $65 million sale is General Dynamics.

Taiwan's defense ministry said it expected the sales to "take effect" within a month and that the equipment will help maintain the F-16 fleet's readiness and "build up a credible defense force.”

"Taiwan and the United States will continue to strengthen their security partnership and work together to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region," it said in a statement.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, on Friday urged the U.S. to exercise the “utmost caution” on relations with Taiwan ahead of a sensitive trip its President Lai Ching-te starts this week to both Hawaii and Guam, as part of a Pacific tour.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.