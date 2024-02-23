×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: miami | luxury | real estate | new york | ultra high net worth

$125M Miami Penthouse Aims to Rival Billionaire's Row

$125M Miami Penthouse Aims to Rival Billionaire's Row
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 11:00 AM EST

South Beach, Miami is about to get a luxury, 15-story condo tower adjacent to the Ritz-Carlon, where the penthouse will be listed for $125 million, Bloomberg reports.

As the ultra-high-net-worth buy up properties in Florida, developers are building luxury apartments and homes that rival only the most expensive real estate, like that seen in Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row.

Citadel Securities CEO Ken Griffin recently broke a record with the purchase of a $238 million penthouse there. Och-Ziff Capital Chairman Daniel Och recently sold his apartment on Billionaire’s Row, at the lower end of Central Park West, for $190 million.

Demand has been building for $100 million-plus homes in New York, Malibu, Miami and Palm Beach.

Miami real estate broker Fredrik Eklund expects the 30 condos at the new South Beach tower to sell for a combined $450 million, with prices starting at $3.9 million.

Wealthy customers are not necessarily leaving New York but looking for homes where they can alternate residency, including the Hamptons, Madrid and Mexico City.

“It’s not that so many people left New York, it was more that they actually kept their New York residences, and they’re buying and collecting these properties in Miami,” says Eklund, known for his reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing New York.”

Flag Luxury Group President Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, one of the owners of the new property, says, “Miami is not just a tourist economy anymore. We now have so many hedge fund, venture capital, and real estate workers who live here.”

Although neighboring Art Deco hotels pushed back against the new building, the developer prevailed in October.

The building, expected to be completed in April 2027, will have a pool, catering from a Michelin-starred chef’s restaurant, and access to Ritz-Carlton amenities including its spa and oceanfront beach club.

“Can you compare it to a Central Park West and South?” Eklund asked. “Maybe not yet, but soon you will.”

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
South Beach, Miami is about to get a luxury, 15-story condo tower adjacent to the Ritz-Carlon, where the penthouse will be listed for $125 million, Bloomberg reports.
miami, luxury, real estate, new york, ultra high net worth
319
2024-00-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved