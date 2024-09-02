WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: survey | grade school | students | behind | covid-19 | pandemic

Survey: One-Third of K-12 Students Behind Grade Level

By    |   Monday, 02 September 2024 09:29 PM EDT

Nearly one-third of K-12 students across the country are behind their grade level as of the end of the 2023-24 school year, according to a new survey released by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

The School Pulse Panel showed that 32% of students were behind, according to their June 2024 survey, 1 point below June 2022, according to the survey. NCES said 1,651 schools of nearly 4,000 nationally representative schools responded for the latest outlook.

The West region reported 39% of K-12 students were behind, compared to 31% for both the Northeast and Midwest and 29% of the South, according to the survey. The Northeast saw a 5-point increase over the two years while the South reported a 5-point drop. The West increased by 2 points, NCES said.

City students ticked down 1 point to 38% while rural students saw a 6-point decline to 26%, according to the survey. Suburban students saw a 2-point increase to 31%, according to the survey.

The School Pulse Panel is a monthly data collection of vital information in public education. SPP began as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and served as a primary source of information regarding public schools' response to the pandemic.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nearly one-third of K-12 students across the country are behind their grade level as of the end of the 2023-24 school year, according to a new survey released by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
survey, grade school, students, behind, covid-19, pandemic
202
2024-29-02
Monday, 02 September 2024 09:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved