WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | neil gorsuch | joe biden | judges

Gorsuch Defends High Court's Independence Amid Attacks

By    |   Wednesday, 07 August 2024 05:58 PM EDT

United States Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch gave a measured response when pressed on the recent attacks by President Joe Biden saying the independence of the high court is "a gift."

On Tuesday, Gorsuch released his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law," in which he makes the case that Americans are burdened with too many laws and regulations. On Wednesday, he spoke to host Megan Kelly on SiriusXM where she asked Gorsuch his views on Biden's recent criticisms of the court.

Last week Biden published his long gestating "reforms" for the Supreme Court via an opinion piece in the Washington Post. Biden suggested the high court implement an ethic's code and term limits for justices following a string of losses to the Democrat's agenda and victories for former President Donald Trump.

Gorsuch told Kelly that he preferred not to "get into specifics" of any proposal "by politicians in an election year."

"We should all recognize what gifts we are given in our Constitution," Gorsuch said to Kelly. "And one of them is the independent judiciary. And why do we care? Why does that exist?" Gorsuch then gave the example of how a "popular person" can rely on the majority opinion on any given day and might "not need a judge or jury."

"But what happens when someone sues you? What happens when the government has you in their crosshairs?" he said.

"I think, then, that you want what James Madison wanted for you and what our founders wanted for you and the men who signed that declaration wanted for you," Gorsuch said making the case for a free-thinking judiciary branch.

"You want someone who is a fiercely independent judge who isn't beholden to politicians and will decide your case fairly under law and you want a jury of your peers to hear that case," he continued adding the process is "a part of our constitutional heritage."

Gorsuch concluded by saying he is "deeply concerned with the state of our public discourse" following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump last month in Butler, Pennsylvania. Gorsuch said the country needs to return to a place of "civility."

"I think one of the things that can kind of help us get there is maybe just learning a little civics again," he told Kelly. "We need to learn civility all over, but we also need to learn how our government works and how we can make change through it."

"They are not teaching civics anymore in our schools. There are only six states that have a full-year civics curriculum in high school," he lamented. "We have college students who can't name the three branches of government, and 60% of Americans apparently would fail the citizenship exam. And that exam is not difficult."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
United States Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch gave a measured response when pressed on the recent attacks by President Joe Biden saying the independence of the high court is "a gift."
supreme court, neil gorsuch, joe biden, judges
464
2024-58-07
Wednesday, 07 August 2024 05:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved