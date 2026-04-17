Justices Thomas, Alito Have No Plans to Step Down

Justices Clarence Thomas, 77, and Samuel Alito, 76, the oldest members of the Supreme Court and two of its most conservative, are not planning to step down once the court's current term ends in late June or early July.

CBS News reported Friday that sources close to Thomas said he does not plan to step down. Fox News Digital also reported Friday that a source close to Alito said that he "is not stepping down this term and is in the process of hiring the rest of his clerks for the next term."

Two other sources told Fox News that Alito is not retiring this term.

Although justices tend to hire their clerks two to three years in advance, that is not necessarily indicative of a justice's retirement plans.

The news came as speculation swirled that Alito might soon step down, although he has not publicly signaled his intentions. In March, he was hospitalized after falling ill during a Federalist Society dinner in Philadelphia held in his honor.

He had been scheduled to deliver the keynote address but did not speak.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said that "out of an abundance of caution," Alito agreed with his security detail's recommendation to seek medical evaluation before driving home to Virginia.

He was treated for dehydration and given fluids at a hospital before returning home later that night.

The spokesperson added that Alito was later examined by his personal physician and returned to work the following Monday for oral arguments.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that Republicans are "prepared" for the possibility of a retirement on the high court.

"That's a contingency, I think, around here you always have to be prepared for. And if that were to happen, yes, we would be prepared to confirm," Thune said, referring to any candidate that would be put forth.