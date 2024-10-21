WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: suicide | shirel golan | israel | hamas

Oct. 7 Survivor Commits Suicide on Her 22nd Birthday

By    |   Monday, 21 October 2024 03:54 PM EDT

Shirel Golan, the young woman who survived the Oct. 7 Hamas attack at the Nova music festival, was found dead at her home on her 22nd birthday, reported the Times of Israel.

She reportedly committed suicide.

Her family said she struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and blamed Israel for not offering her mental health help.

"If the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened," her brother Eyal Golan was quoted in Hebrew media as saying, according to the Times of Israel.

"She said that she doesn’t get any help from the state. She said that she only gets aid from the [Tribe of Nova Community Association].

"The state of Israel killed my sister twice. Once in October, mentally, and a second time today, on her 22nd birthday, physically," he told the Jerusalem Post.

Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and massacred 1,200 people. The group also kidnapped 250 people.

Shirel Golan was reportedly hospitalized twice at Lev Hasharon Hospital in Pardesiya, but her family stressed she was never officially recognized as a PTSD victim of the Nova massacre.

"I saw that she had symptoms of post-traumatic stress, such as withdrawing and distancing herself from her friends. I asked her to take care of herself," Eyal Golan told Hebrew media.

She was the youngest of five siblings.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Shirel Golan, a woman who survived the Oct. 7 Hamas attack at the Nova music festival, was found dead at her home on her 22nd birthday, reports the Times of Israel. She reportedly committed suicide.
suicide, shirel golan, israel, hamas
223
2024-54-21
Monday, 21 October 2024 03:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved