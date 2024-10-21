Oct. 7 Survivor Commits Suicide on Her 22nd Birthday

Shirel Golan, the young woman who survived the Oct. 7 Hamas attack at the Nova music festival, was found dead at her home on her 22nd birthday, reported the Times of Israel.

She reportedly committed suicide.

Her family said she struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and blamed Israel for not offering her mental health help.

"If the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened," her brother Eyal Golan was quoted in Hebrew media as saying, according to the Times of Israel.

"She said that she doesn’t get any help from the state. She said that she only gets aid from the [Tribe of Nova Community Association].

"The state of Israel killed my sister twice. Once in October, mentally, and a second time today, on her 22nd birthday, physically," he told the Jerusalem Post.

Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and massacred 1,200 people. The group also kidnapped 250 people.

Shirel Golan was reportedly hospitalized twice at Lev Hasharon Hospital in Pardesiya, but her family stressed she was never officially recognized as a PTSD victim of the Nova massacre.

"I saw that she had symptoms of post-traumatic stress, such as withdrawing and distancing herself from her friends. I asked her to take care of herself," Eyal Golan told Hebrew media.

She was the youngest of five siblings.