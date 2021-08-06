9/11 Families Don't Want Biden at Memorial Events

About 1,800 Americans directly impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are calling on President Joe Biden to skip the 20th anniversary events in New York and Pennsylvania unless he releases documents they believe may reveal a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks, according to NBC News.

The group maintains Biden, as a presidential candidate, had agreed to release information, but has since ignored their letters and requests.

"We cannot in good faith, and with veneration to those lost, sick, and injured, welcome the president to our hallowed grounds until he fulfills his commitment," the group of victims’ family members, first responders, and survivors wrote in a statement obtained by NBC News.

"Since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004 much investigative evidence has been uncovered implicating Saudi government officials in supporting the attacks. Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks."

The group was expected to release a full statement on Friday.

It is looking for any supporting evidence found during an FBI investigation into the attacks that examined alleged Saudi links and was completed in 2016, according to the network news.

"We are frustrated, tired and saddened with the fact that the U.S. government for 20 years has chosen to keep information about the death of our loved ones behind lock and key," said Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, died at the World Trade Center.

Eagleson is among a group of victims’ relatives who is suing in federal court, accusing Saudi Arabia of being complicit in the attacks.

Politico reported last week that Biden is expected to attend the memorial in New York. White House officials are also discussing possible stops at the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

New York City officials had been urging Biden to attend the anniversary events in their city, Politico noted.