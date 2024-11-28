WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: storm | northeast | thanksgiving | snow

Wintry Blast Pelts Northeast on Thanksgiving Day

By    |   Thursday, 28 November 2024 02:44 PM EST

A storm moved through the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day, dumping snow and rain across New York, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire and disrupting travel plans, according to the National Weather Service.

In New York City, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off the holiday season despite dreary weather and temperatures in the 40s. Weather alerts were in effect for about 3 million people across New England as heavy snow was expected into Friday morning.

"A dynamic mid-latitude cyclone tracks near the New England coast Thursday night before moving into Atlantic Canada on Friday," the NWS said. "A swath of moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to develop across portions of the interior Northeast — winter storm warnings are in effect from eastern New York through central and northern New England where over one foot of fresh snow is possible."

A brutal chill was expected in much of the northern and central U.S.

"The first significant Arctic outbreak of the season arrives in the northern Plains on Thanksgiving," the NWS' Weather Prediction Center said. "The cold will advance farther south and east through much of the Plains and Midwest on Friday and stick around through the weekend."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A storm moved through the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day, dumping snow and rain across New York, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire and disrupting travel plans, according to the National Weather Service.
storm, northeast, thanksgiving, snow
196
2024-44-28
Thursday, 28 November 2024 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved