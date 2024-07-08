Black Caucus Chair Defends Biden Staying in Race

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, wrote on X that he backs President Joe Biden's candidacy for reelection as others in the party have called for Biden to step down.

"President Joe Biden is the nominee and has been selected by millions of voters across this country, including voters here in Nevada, [who] care about a thriving and equitable economy, taking on big corporations to lower costs and protecting the hard fought freedoms, rights and opportunities we've earned," Horsford wrote.

Horsford added: "They're focused on moving forward and reject the divisive politics of those who would like to take us back. They know President Biden and Vice President Harris are fighting for them. Like me, they don't want to see Donald Trump back in the White House and are ready to work and VOTE to ensure that doesn't happen."

More than 10 House Democrats have called for Biden to drop his reelection bid after his dismal debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27, Politico reported.

But in the face of calls within his own party to step aside, Biden has continued to be defiant and has enjoyed strong backing from Black lawmakers.

His primary victory four years ago when he ran for his first term as president is often credited due to tremendous backing from the Black community, and he will need continual strong support from Black Americans and his union allies in his fight for a second term, according to Politico.