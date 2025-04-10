WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: los angeles | elementary schools | dhs | homeland security investigations

DHS Officials Denied Entry to 2 LA Elementary Schools

Thursday, 10 April 2025 03:27 PM EDT

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security were denied entry this week to two elementary schools in Los Angeles, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Individuals who identified themselves as "representatives of a federal agency" showed up to Lillian Street Elementary School and Russell Elementary School, both in the Los Angeles Unified School District. They were from the Homeland Security Investigations unit, a district spokesperson confirmed.

"After following District protocols, school administrators denied entry to the individuals, and they left," school officials said in a statement to both school communities. "We want to reaffirm the District's unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students."

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Thursday said the four people who visited Russell Elementary were asking specific questions about four students.

"What interest should Homeland Security have in a first grader?" Carvalho said. "Two hours later, the same type of event took place at Lillian Elementary School."

KTLA reported that as of Thursday morning, the agents' goal at the schools was unclear.

DHS hasn't commented publicly on the matter.

