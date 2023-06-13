Rep. Scalise Vows to Make Biden-Burisma Exec Calls Public

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that he would publicly release the 17 audio recordings from the Ukrainian oligarch and Burisma owner who allegedly paid then-Vice President Joe Biden $5 million for a pay-for-play scheme.

When prompted by the Mail that Sen. Chuck Grassley on Monday announced that there were 17 recordings between Joe and Hunter Biden with Burisma exec Mykola Zlochevsky, Scalise responded that "we're gonna press to get everything we can out."

"Sen. Grassley has done a great job through his career at getting whistleblowers to step forward," Scalise added. "And, in fact, he brought some of those whistleblowers to Chairman [James] Comer; we've been able to use that to get subpoenas — to get more information about this web. I mean, the Biden family has been fighting us. And what [Republicans] were able to do is go through other means to find out these bank accounts that showed millions of dollars for the Biden family members."

The leader of the House Republicans noted that while although are huge caches of evidence pointing to the Biden family receiving money from foreign actors, it gets ignored by the mainstream press, and conversely, the mainstream press focuses their attention instead on former President Donald Trump.