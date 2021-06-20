×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: stephenmoore | federalreserve | inflation | rates

Stephen Moore: 'Fed Behind the Curve' on Biden Inflation

Stephen Moore: 'Fed Behind the Curve' on Biden Inflation
 Stephen Moore at CPAC2020. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 20 June 2021 11:53 AM

This week's inaction by the Federal Reserve Board amid inflation was not only surprising to former Trump economist Stephen Moore, but alarming to the markets.

"I expected the Fed to take some pretty concrete steps to try to bring this inflation under control," Moore told "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "And the Fed basically said, 'well, we're a little bit worried about inflation but we're not going to do anything late 2022 or 2023.'

"That was a big issue for the markets."

Rising prices are apparent throughout the economic, Moore warned host John Catsimatidis.

"We're seeing inflation in this economy, from gas prices to food prices to airline prices to everything including rental cars," Moore said. "It's hard to find anything that is not climbing in price right now.

"The Fed is behind the curve. They have to take some more aggressive actions to get this inflation under control."

Echoing a comment made a week before the Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday, Moore warned of inflation being a "tax" on working-class Americans who live paycheck to paycheck.

"We are facing right now a Biden Inflation Tax," Moore added to Catsimatidis. "Every time you go to the grocery store, you're paying more for your food, [at] the gas station [you're] paying 50 or 75 cents more per gallon.

"That's a tax."

Not only that, Democrats who proclaim to be for raising wages are ultimately contracting Americans' paychecks and spending power.

"When inflation goes up, your paycheck shrinks, because you're not able to buy as much with the dollars that you're earning," Moore said.

"We've got to do something about the Biden tax and we've got to get the Fed to start moving away from its zero-interest-rate policies and nip this in the bud before it gets out of control."

Moore noted a 5-6-7% inflation rate is not sustainable for a prosperous economy.

"We've got an economy that's ready to explode," Moore said. "We've just got to get inflation under control, and we’ve got to get Americans back into their jobs. And get off welfare. Get off unemployment insurance, and get back on the job."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
This week's inaction by the Federal Reserve Board amid inflation was not only surprising to former Trump economist Stephen Moore, but alarming to the markets.
stephenmoore, federalreserve, inflation, rates
356
2021-53-20
Sunday, 20 June 2021 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved