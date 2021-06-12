Grover Norquist to Newsmax: Biden Taking Jimmy Carter Steps Toward Inflation

The steps President Joe Biden is taking are "on purpose" and driving up inflation at numbers that resemble those that came along under former President Jimmy Carter in the 1970s, Grover Norquist, the president and founder of Americans for Tax Reform told Newsmax.

"You make a list of the things Jimmy Carter did in order to get his double-digit inflation, and Biden is doing all of them," Norquist told Saturday's "The Count."

Inflation has gone up by 5% since Biden took office, and Norquist said his "bad decisions" are at fault."

"They are doing regulatory efforts to raise the cost of energy on purpose so that people will have prices go up," Norquist said. "They want the gas price to go up so you drive less. You know, carbon all that sort of thing. They want home heating oil to go up so that you'll use less of it. They're doing that by funding competing energy that they have to subsidize which price pushes all the prices up. They're shutting down various pipelines, which drives the price up."

And, Norquist added, with the various spending bills that have come into play, "they're going to be printing money because they are going so heavily under debt. They're adding $6 trillion of unnecessary spending on top of their already too-expensive budget."

Meanwhile, Democrats want to take over the energy industry and make it "completely political, meaning completely under their control," Norquist said. "They want everybody who produces and uses energy to either beginning a subsidy or to be tapped, so that whether you win or lose. It's not about how hard you work."

The Democrats are trying to "make a grab" on the energy sector, healthcare, and more, so "everybody subsidizes everybody's tax," Norquist added. "Nobody gets anything unless the government says so. And the inflation that comes from printing money is just one of the costs that they have to bear, and their goal is to change election law so they can win the elections – even though they are going to be wildly unpopular two and four years from now."

