State Dept. Press Officer Who Slammed Police in Social Posts Set to Leave

Jalina Porter, the State Department deputy spokeswoman who once called police "the largest threat to U.S. national security," will soon leave her post after 16 months on the job.

In a State Department press release from earlier in the week, spokesman Ned Price said Porter would "transition" from her role as the department's No. 2 press officer.

No timetable was given for Porter's exodus.

Also, Price's statement didn't cover whether Porter would remain with the Biden administration in some capacity.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, State Department and diplomatic insiders say it's rare for the department to announce the departure of a top official — without stating what their next move will entail.

Porter's time with the State Department might have become murky after the Free Beacon identified a series of controversial social media posts, in which Porter claimed the "largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops; Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else."

According to the Free Beacon, Porter also once wrote, "I'm so tired of terrorist cops," while promoting a video directed at the Los Angeles Police Department which states, "Suck my [expletive] and choke on it."

Porter's remarks occurred before she entered public office, and she has since apologized for the anti-police posts. But there might be more to her imminent exit, according to the Free Beacon.

Last month, before her resignation became public, Porter apparently volunteered her services as a potential new co-host for "The View" daytime talk show — with the timing of the Instagram post coinciding with the annual White House' Correspondents' Dinner.

"On the Black Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus, it's time to make some manifestations. I see me being a co-host on @theviewabc in my near future. Send me good vibes and lots of love, y'all," Porter wrote from her personal account, before later removing it.

Porter later told the Free Beacon that her post "was intended as a lighthearted, personal social media post and nothing more."

Citing the Free Beacon again, Porter apparently "clashed with career State Department officials who viewed her as unprepared for press briefings and prone to make policy gaffes that caused diplomatic headaches."

Among the reported gaffes: State Department officials routinely had to "walk back" some of Porter's statements in media sessions.

An anonymous insider told the Free Beacon: "Jalina was never a good fit and was in over her head from the beginning. On that, I blame the woke crowd that made the hiring decision without regard to actual qualifications or experience."

The source continued: "Needless to say, career staff will be relieved to not have to deal with her temperament and abuse. A lot of credit goes to the Free Beacon for exposing her poor treatment of colleagues and staff."

A senior congressional source familiar with State Department inner workings speculates that Porter could have difficulty finding employment elsewhere in the Biden administration.

"It's clear they don't want to admit publicly what everyone already knows: Jalina was unqualified, blamed everyone else for her repeated gaffes, and alienated everyone in the building," the source told the Free Beacon.

"A statement like this is almost unheard of and it's a blaring red siren to the rest of the administration that she has very few options for transferring for very good reasons."