State Dept. Says It Can Revoke Visas of Hamas Backers

As Republicans in Congress are pushing to deport people they say are supportive of Hamas, the State Department confirmed it has the authority to revoke the visas of foreign nationals who have expressed support for the Palestinian militant group while living in the U.S.

The department said it has "broad authority under the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act] to revoke visas," in a letter to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Wednesday.

"We exercise the authority when there is information or evidence indicating a visa holder may be ineligible for a U.S. visa," it said.

Under the INA, those who have engaged in terrorist activity and those who have "persuaded others to endorse or support" a named terrorist group are banned from entering the U.S. The State Department designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organization on Oct. 8, 1997.

"Even after issuance of a visa, the Department of State works closely with the Department of Homeland Security and other partner agencies to ensure every visa applicant is continuously screened to ensure they remain eligible for travel to the United States," the department's letter to Rubio reads.

Rubio sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, calling on the agency to revoke the visas of those who participate in pro-Hamas demonstrations.

"I urge you to immediately use existing law to eradicate this hate from our country," Rubio wrote. "In addition, I will be introducing legislation to provide further tools to ensure supporters of Hamas, and other FTOs [foreign terrorist organization], do not benefit from our country's generosity."

In its letter to Rubio, the department said it "shares" the senator's "outrage" over Hamas' brutal attack on Israel and stressed that it takes "immediate actions" when it receives "derogatory information that indicates potential visa ineligibility," including "revoking visas if deemed appropriate."

Rubio posted the letter to X on Wednesday night and said now that the State Department has acknowledged it has the power to revoke visas, it must follow through.

College campuses have experienced a wave of antisemitic incidents and protests in recent weeks after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel. Demonstrators have called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and have demanded that the U.S. end aid for Israel.

Republican lawmakers have denounced the response at colleges and universities, which have often done little to quell the unrest.